No. 9 Maryland women’s lacrosse at No. 10 Denver preview

No. 9 Maryland women’s lacrosse suffered its first loss of the season last weekend in a heartbreaking overtime defeat to now-No. 11 Florida, 13-12.

Despite an early multi-goal advantage, the Terps’ costly mistakes late were pounced on by the Gators.

The Terps will look to redeem themselves Saturday when they take on No. 10 Denver. The matchup will begin at 1 p.m. and stream on Pioneer All-Access.

Denver Pioneers (3-1, 0-0 Big East)

2023 record: 22-1, 6-0 Big East

Under 18th-year head coach Liza Kelly, the Pioneers have established themselves as one of the most dominant teams in the country. Last season, they won 22 straight games before falling to the eventual national champion, Northwestern, in the Final Four.

This season, Denver’s lone blemish came in an 8-4 loss to then-No. 10 Michigan. Its wins against Louisville, Ohio State and San Diego State each came by at least eight goals.

Players to watch

Bryn McCaughey, senior defender, No. 0 — Last year, McCaughey ranked second on the team with 42 caused turnovers and was third in ground balls. She’s scooped up nine ground balls through four games this year.

Jane Earley, fifth-year attacker, No. 6 — A transfer from Middlebury, Earley came to Denver with three Division III national championships under her belt. Last season, she recorded 32 assists and a record-setting 106 points.

Abby Jenkins, senior draw specialist, No. 19 — Denver’s leader in draw controls over the past two seasons, Jenkins set a program-high last season with 134. Her 19 controls this season lead the squad.

Strength

Draw controls. Led by Jenkins, the Pioneers have decimated opponents in the circle. Jenkins herself has corralled over 10 controls in a game thrice this season, for a total of 39.

Last season, Denver totaled 308 draw controls to its opponents’ 192.

Weakness

Goaltending. Junior goalkeeper Emelia Bohi has faced some inconsistencies this season. She’s saved just above 35% of shots faced, while opposing goalkeepers have an average save percentage of .505 against the Pioneers.

Three things to watch

1. Maryland’s defense looks to respond. The Terps’ defense broke down late in last week’s loss to Florida. Intense pressure from the Gators led to some timely fouls, which resulted in two free-position goals against.

2. Matchup in the center circle. Shaylan Ahearn and Jenkins are two of the best at their position in the country, which should lead to a tense matchup Saturday.

3. Maryland seeks revenge. Last year, Denver picked up its first-ever win against Maryland, 8-7.