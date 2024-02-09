MM 2.9: 5 Maryland women’s lacrosse players named preseason All-Americans

By Drew Owens

Five Maryland women’s lacrosse players were named preseason all-Americans by Inside Lacrosse: defenders Meghan Ball and Brianna Lamoureux, midfielder Shaylan Ahearn, attackers Eloise Clevenger and Libby May and goalie Emily Sterling.

Ball, a graduate transfer from Rutgers, brings a wealth of experience to College Park. She has three All-Big Ten selections and two All-American selections to her name and is Rutgers’ all-time leader in caused turnovers (154) and draw controls (308).

Ahearn returns for her fifth season after leading the Big Ten in draw controls (139) last season. Last season, she was named Big Ten Midfielder of the Year and was named to USA Lacrosse Magazine’s All-American second team.

Clevenger led the Terps in points (73) and assists (47) last season. The now-senior had eight of her 47 assists against Ohio State in April, breaking the program’s single-game record. She was named to the All-Big Ten first team.

May was the team’s leading goal scorer last season (62). She had a hat trick in 11 of the 22 games she played, including three six-goal games.

Sterling returns after winning her second Big Ten Goaltender of the Year award. Last season, she ranked sixth in the nation with 186 saves.

Lamoureux returns as a critical piece of Maryland’s defense. She earned a USA Lacrosse Magazine All-American honorable mention and second-team All-Big Ten honors.

The Terps have their first game on Friday at Saint Joseph’s at 4 p.m.

In other news

Jordan Fine previewed the 2024 Maryland women’s lacrosse season.

The Under The Shell Podcast welcomed Maryland director of nutrition Colleen Carrion onto the show.

Former Maryland women’s basketball player Alyssa Thomas recorded 14 points, seven rebounds and two assists for Team USA in an Olympic qualifying match against Belgium.

Former Maryland baseball star Matt Shaw was ranked as the No. 26 prospect in Major League Baseball by Keith Law of The Athletic.

Maryland tennis’ Selma Cadar was ranked No. 79 in the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association singles rankings.