MM 2.8: Maryland football flips 3-star defensive lineman from Auburn

Maryland football got a late addition to its 2024 recruiting class when defensive lineman Dimitry Nicolas, previously committed to Auburn, signed with the Terps.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Nicolas is a three-star recruit, ranked as the No. 93 defensive lineman in his class. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound native of Opa Locka, Florida, was also previously considering Florida, Miami and Pittsburgh.

As a junior, Nicolas totaled 33 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and eight sacks. This past fall at Norland High School, he posted 19 tackles and two sacks during the team’s state runner-up campaign.

Maryland and Auburn familiarized themselves with each other in late December when they faced off in the Music City Bowl, but their acquaintaince has continued since. Former Maryland tight end Rico Walker transferred to Auburn in early January, and just one month later the Terps flipped Nicolas.

The Terps also stole a commitment from an SEC program on early signing day when four-star defensive back Braydon Lee switched his commitment from South Carolina to Maryland.

Two other recruits signed with Maryland on Wednesday, both of whom were previously committed. Four-star defensive back Kevyn Humes, who pledged to play for Maryland in late January, and three-star safety Shamar McIntosh, a December commit, put pen to paper.

With the addition of Nicolas, Maryland’s 2024 recruiting class moved up to No. 39 in the 247Sports composite team rankings.

Catch up on takeaways from Maryland’s men’s basketball’s loss to Rutgers and Terps women’s basketball’s win against the Scarlet Knights.

Maryland women’s basketball’s game against Iowa drew 1.58 million viewers, making it one of the 10 most viewed college basketball games of this season.

Maryland’s lacrosse programs will play a combined nine games on Big Ten Network this season. The men’s team will play on the network four times, and the women’s team will do so five times.

Former Maryland men’s lacrosse star Mike Chanenchuk resigned with the Maryland Whipsnakes.