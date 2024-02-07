MM 2.7: Luke Wierman earns pair of weekly honors

Maryland men’s lacrosse faceoff specialist Luke Wierman was named Big Ten Specialist of the Week and earned a spot on the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association’s team of the week after his performance against Richmond last Saturday.

In the Terps’ season-opening double-overtime win over the Spiders, Wierman made history by becoming the program’s all-time leader in faceoff wins. The previous record was held by Andy Claxton and stood for over 30 years.

Wierman, a graduate student who earned all-America honors each of the past two seasons, started his season on a strong note by winning 17 of his 29 faceoff opportunities and adding 10 ground balls. He won the opening faceoff in both of the overtime periods, helping set up Owen Murphy’s game-winning goal.

The Terps will take the field next when they host Loyola (Md.) on Saturday in their home opener.

In other news

