Maryland men’s basketball looks for a bounce-back win when it takes on Rutgers.

This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please be respectful.

Catch up before the game

Maryland men’s basketball vs. Rutgers preview

Maryland men’s basketball goes cold in 63-54 defeat at Michigan State

Takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s loss at Michigan State

With his final season winding down, Donta Scott is rediscovering his form