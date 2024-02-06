How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. Rutgers

After a tough road loss to Michigan State, Maryland men’s basketball hosts Rutgers in the first of two games this season against the Scarlet Knights.

Here’s how to watch, listen to and stream Tuesday’s matchup.

The numbers

Maryland: 13-9, 5-6 Big Ten

Rutgers: 11-10, 3-7 Big Ten

All-time series: Maryland leads, 13-7

DraftKings Sportsbook line: Maryland -8, O/U 126.5

How to watch and listen

When: Tuesday, Feb. 6, 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: XFINITY Center — College Park, Maryland

TV: Big Ten Network — Jason Ross Jr. (play-by-play), Shon Morris (analyst)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) / SiriusXM Channel 383 — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst), Walt Williams (analyst)

Streaming: Fox Sports

