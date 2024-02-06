MM 2.6: Maryland gymnastics drops meet to Ohio State

No. 25 Maryland gymnastics dropped a meet at home on Sunday to No. 12 Ohio State, 196.625-195.800.

The Terps (2-2, 1-2 Big Ten) have now lost two meets in a row, as they fell to Minnesota last Saturday.

Individually, Maryland was led by freshman Natalie Martin, who posted a team-best score of 9.875 in both vault and beam. She then posted a score of 9.900 on her floor routine, which ranked second among Terps behind senior Alexa Rothenbuescher.

Rothenbuescher’s score of 9.825 was tied for the team-high in bars alongside junior Victoria Gatzendorfer.

However, Ohio State saw seven gymnasts register scores over 9.900 across the four events, which ultimately propelled it to victory.

The Terps will be back on the mat this Saturday when they host Nebraska.

In other news

Colin McNamara previewed Maryland men’s basketball’s game against Rutgers.

Ryan Alonardo previewed Terps women’s basketball’s matchup at Rutgers.

Maryland men’s lacrosse moved up one spot to No. 4 in the latest USILA coaches poll.

Former Terp Brianna Fraser signed a training camp contract with the New York Liberty.