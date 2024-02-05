MM 2.5: Former Terps compete in Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl

Six former Maryland football players participated in senior showcase games in recent days. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, defensive backs Ja’Quan Sheppard and Tarheeb Still and offensive lineman Gottlieb Ayezde were at the Thursday’s East-West Shrine Bowl, meanwhile safety Beau Brade and offensive tackle Delmar Glaze played in Sunday’s Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Tagovailoa had the strongest individual performance of any Terp at the Shrine Bowl, completing 9 of his 14 passes for 151 yards, adding a touchdown with his legs. He helped quarterback Team West roster, which won, 26-11.

Brade and Glaze both left Mobile, Alabama, before the Senior Bowl kicked off, but showcased their skills in the practices leading up to it. They impressed during the week, helping boost their stock ahead of the NFL draft in late April.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball lost at Michigan State, 63-54. Andrew Chodes had the game story and provided takeaways.

Terps women’s basketball couldn’t slow down Caitlin Clark and No. 3 Iowa in a 93-85 loss. Ryan Alonardo recapped the game, and Jack Parry gave his takeaways.

No. 6 Maryland men’s lacrosse began its season with a double-overtime win at No. 20 Richmond. Max Schaeffer detailed the dramatic contest.

No. 25 Maryland gymnastics lost to No. 12 Ohio State, 196.625-195.800.

Maryland wrestling fell to No. 10 Minnesota, 30-6.

Tabor wins by major decision



Final: No. 10 Minnesota 30, Maryland 6



Braxton and Ethen pick up ranked wins. Back at it at home next Sunday. — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) February 3, 2024

Meanwhile, Terps wrestler Dario Lemus (141 pounds) placed first at the Edinboro Open.

Congrats to true freshman Dario Lemus on taking 1st place at 141 pounds at the Edinboro Open today!! #TurtlePower x #TFIN pic.twitter.com/ePnoB8kzNk — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) February 4, 2024

Maryland tennis lost to San Diego State and Arizona over the weekend.

Maryland women’s golf finished ninth at the 12-team Collegiate Invitational.

Maryland track and field competed at the Doc Hale VT Meet. At the event, Chioma Njoku recorded a weight throw of 19.71 meters, moving her into fourth all-time at Maryland.