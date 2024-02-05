Maryland women’s basketball at Rutgers preview

While Maryland women’s basketball is on a four-game losing streak, its most recent loss to No. 3 Iowa highlighted that it can still compete with the best in the country. The 93-85 loss on Saturday proved that Maryland is an NCAA Tournament-caliber team, even if its resume doesn’t fully reflect it.

The Terps will have a chance to get back in the win column Tuesday when they take on Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights, record-wise, are the worst team in the Big Ten. They hold just one conference win this season, which came against Nebraska, one of the better teams in the league.

Tuesday’s game will begin at 8:30 p.m. and air on Big Ten Network.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-17, 1-10 Big Ten)

2022-23 record: 12-20, 5-13 Big Ten

Coquese Washington is in her second season as the head coach of the Scarlet Knights. Prior to her time with Rutgers, Washington spent 12 seasons as Penn State’s head coach, where she was a three-time Big Ten Coach of the Year and two-time WBCA Region 6 Coach of the Year.

Players to know

Destiny Adams, junior guard, 6-foot-3, No. 1 — Adams is the only Rutgers player to start and play in all 24 games this season. She ranks second on the team with 14.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, also leading the team in total steals (35).

Antonia Bates, sophomore forward, 6-foot-3, No. 4 — Bates has started 19 games this season. While she averages just 3.4 points per game on the season, her impact goes far beyond scoring. Bates is the team’s Swiss Army Knife, leading it in both assists (69) and blocks (39).

Chyna Cornwell, senior center, 6-foot-3, No. 54 — Cornwell was an All-Big Ten honorable mention last season and is one of Rutgers’ most experienced players, starting 22 games this season. She leads the team with 7.9 rebounds per game and ranks third in total blocks (15).

Strength

Size. One thing that could potentially prevent the Terps from cruising to victory is the Scarlet Knights’ presence on the glass. Rutgers’ 37.6 rebounds per game ranks fifth in the conference, just behind Maryland’s 38.1 average.

Weakness

Turnovers. Rutgers has a turnover margin of -4.71, which ranks second-to-last in the Big Ten. Its 0.67 assist-to-turnover ratio is also the worst mark in the conference.

Three things to watch

1. Can the Terps bounce back? Maryland is coming off a demoralizing loss and is currently in the midst of a four-game skid. It will be important for it to not dwell on Saturday’s defeat nor underestimate Rutgers.

2. Focus on the glass. Rebounding issues cost the Terps against Iowa, especially late in the fourth quarter. If Maryland can neutralize Rutgers on the glass, its advantages elsewhere should win the game.

3. Sellers’ status. Maryland guard Shyanne Sellers was adamant about playing in Saturday’s game against Iowa, but was clearly gutting it out at times in a bulky knee brace. Maryland needs Sellers active, but having her healthy ahead of the Big Ten Tournament is also crucial.