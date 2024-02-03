How to watch Maryland women’s basketball vs. No. 3 Iowa

Maryland women’s basketball welcomes Caitlin Clark and No. 3 Iowa to College Park on Saturday in one of the program’s most anticipated regular-season games in years. The Terps are 4-2 against the Hawkeyes since Clark arrived and are yet to lose to the star guard at home, but lost two of last season’s three matchups.

Here’s what to know about Saturday’s game.

The numbers

Maryland: 12-9, 4-6 Big Ten

Iowa: 20-2, 9-1 Big Ten

All-time series: Maryland leads, 11-6

Last meeting: Iowa won, 89-84 (2023 Big Ten Tournament)

How to watch

When: Saturday, Feb. 3, 8 p.m. ET

Where: XFINITY Center — College Park, Md.

TV: FOX — Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Stephanie White (analyst), Kim Adams (analyst)

Streaming: Fox Sports

