How to watch Maryland men’s basketball at Michigan State

Maryland men’s basketball brings a two-game winning streak on the road to face Michigan State on Saturday. The two teams played on Jan. 21 as well, with the Spartans winning, 61-59.
Here’s what to know about Saturday’s game.
The numbers
Maryland: 13-8, 5-5 Big Ten
Nebraska: 13-8, 5-5 Big Ten
All-time series: Michigan State leads, 15-8
How to watch and listen
When: Saturday, Feb. 3, 5:30 p.m. ET
Where: Breslin Center — East Lansing, Mich.
TV: FOX — Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst)
Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) / SiriusXM Channel 388 — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst)
Streaming: Fox Sports
