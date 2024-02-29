MM 2.29: Maryland golfer wins Chevron Collegiate individual title

Maryland sophomore golfer Nicha Kanpai won the individual title at the Chevron Collegiate in Humble, Texas, which wrapped up its final round Tuesday. The following day, she was named Big Ten Co-Golfer of the Week for the first time in her career.

Posting a score of 204 to tie Illinois’ Isabel Sy for first place, Kanpai shot a 69 on day one, 66 in the second round — a career-low — and 69 in the final round. Her total score set a new program record.

As a team, Maryland set a new program record with a score of 835, far surpassing the previous record of 847 — set last year. The Terps finished second in the 16-team standings.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball’s shooting woes were on display again in a 68-61 loss to Northwestern.

Maryland baseball lost to VCU, 15-7, imploding by allowing 12 runs in the seventh inning.