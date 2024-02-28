On another poor shooting night, Maryland men’s basketball loses to Northwestern, 68-61

Some clanked off iron and others were deadened by the back rim, but rarely did one of Maryland men’s basketball’s three-point attempts touch nylon. The Terps launched 22 shots from beyond the arc and made just two in the latest episode of their offensive struggles, falling to Northwestern, 68-61, on Wednesday in College Park.

Despite holding the Wildcats (20-8, 11-6 Big Ten) below their average of 74.4 points per game, Maryland (16-13, 7-11) couldn’t overcome a horrendous shooting performance that saw it shoot a season-low 9.1% from three. Entering Wednesday as the 12th-worst three-point shooting team in Division I, the Terps backed up their reputation by making just a single triple in each half.

“We had a lot of open looks — we had a couple bad ones — but for the most part we got a bunch of good looks,” Maryland guard Jahmir Young said. “I feel like we let it get to us instead of continuing to get open looks and continuing to play well in that regard. We got down on ourselves early and we couldn’t fight back.”

Young — who scored 24 points — and Harris-Smith — who chipped in 14 — were the only Maryland players to hit outside shots. Jamie Kaiser Jr. and Donta Scott went a combined 0-for-9 from three, confidently rising up to shoot without positive results to show for it.

“We played the percentages a little bit with the shooting,” said Northwestern head coach Chris Collins. “... We had to play that game a little bit with what we were facing, and fortunately for us, you know, they missed some shots tonight.”

Northwestern’s star guard Boo Buie was held in check, scoring 12 points, but the Wildcats received key contributions elsewhere. Nick Martinelli dominated with a career-high 27 points, and Brooks Barnhizer scored 14 points and added 10 rebounds. Their performances were particularly important with usual starters Ty Berry and Ryan Langborg sidelined with injuries.

The officials weren’t afraid to put their whistles to work, calling 44 fouls that led to a combined 55 free throws in a game that dragged along at the mercy of repeated stoppages. In the first half alone, Young shot 10 free throws, and Northwestern once had eight straight points come from Martinelli’s attempts from the line.

Maryland forward Julian Reese particularly struggled avoiding fouls. Although he managed 12 points, Reese played just 26 minutes, six fewer than his season average. Caelum Swanton-Rodger, who was whistled four times, saw an extended run of 14 minutes.

Field-goal droughts also helped define the game. At one point, the Terps didn’t see a shot fall for eight and a half minutes. The Wildcats also went nearly seven and a half minutes without a field goal in the first half, but that sequence coincided with a 7-0 Northwestern run, helping it build a lead that it held for the final 27:18 of the game.

With 9:44 remaining, Maryland brought itself within two, but that was the closest it would get thereafter. The Wildcats ultimately got the best of the Terps on a difficult shooting night for a Maryland team that hasn’t had many positive ones this season.

“It’s frustrating for them, I think, at times when we struggle offensively and they’re battling,” Maryland head coach Kevin Willard said. “It’s been a little bit of a battle all year.”

Three things to know

1. Maryland’s three-point shooting cost it again. The Terps simply couldn’t consistently knock down shots, with their three-point shooting being their most egregious fault Wednesday night.

2. Foul trouble. Reese’s foul trouble was just the tip of the iceberg in a game that featured frequent whistles. More fouls were called than minutes played, and Northwestern ended up shooting 31 free throws — making 28.

3. Harris-Smith impressed. Primarily drawing the assignment of Buie, Harris-Smith was solid on the defensive end and looked confident on the other side of the court as well. He made six of his 12 field goal attempts.