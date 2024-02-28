Maryland baseball spirals late, falls to VCU, 15-7

Leading VCU by three entering the bottom of the seventh inning, Maryland baseball suffered a meltdown.

Before the Terps could even record an out, VCU rattled off 11 runs. Head coach Matt Swope tried three different pitchers in the frame, but nothing seemed to work as the Rams turned a 6-3 deficit into a nine-run advantage. Maryland also committed three errors in the frame, epitomizing its sloppiness in a 15-7 defeat.

After a quiet first inning, Maryland broke through in the second against VCU’s Cam Nuckols, who made his first start of the season. Charlie Glennon recorded his first RBI as a Terp via a groundout which brought in Alex Colarco, and then with the bases loaded, the Terps rallied off an additional three runs, capped off by Eddie Hacopian’s two-RBI single.

James McGrady relieved Nuckols and was outstanding for the Rams, striking out four batters in 3 1⁄ 3 scoreless innings.

Maryland’s four-run cushion was ensured by starter Omar Melendez, who delivered three strong innings before facing some trouble in the fourth frame. He allowed four runners to get on, but kept the damage to only two runs. Melendez was replaced by Logan Berrier for the fifth inning, posting a final stat line of three hits, one walk and two strikeouts.

Berrier started his appearance with a quick 1-2-3 inning in the fifth, and after Glennon gave Maryland a 5-3 lead in the top of the sixth with a solo shot, had insurance to work with. But he gave up three straight singles in the bottom half of the frame, allowing a run back. Swope opted to turn to Garrett French for the seventh inning.

Elijah Lambros hit an RBI single in the top of the frame to bring Maryland’s lead back up to three, but it proved meaningless.

French had a disastrous appearance, allowing all five batters he faced to get on base, including a three-run shot to Aden Hill which evened up the game. He was then pulled for Nate Haberthier. Haberthier also didn’t record an out, allowing five runs — three earned.

Jacob Orr, Glennon and Habertheir also each recorded an error in the inning.

Finally, Alex Walsh recorded all three out to get the Terps off the field, but not before the Rams managed a 12-spot, putting the game out of reach. Logan Ott pitched the eighth and did not give up a run.

Maryland got a run back in the ninth when Michael Iannazzo hit an RBI groundout.

Three things to know

1. A nightmare seventh inning. Wednesday’s game will be remembered by VCU’s 12-run seventh inning. Maryland entered the frame up three, and left down nine. French and Haberthier were both unable to record an out. Even though there were a multitude of errors in the inning, there is no excuse for giving up 11 runs before recording a single out.

2. Errors were costly. Maryland’s defense committed four errors the defeat. Three came in the seventh inning, each immediately resulting in runs for VCU. Orr dropped a routine fly ball which led to the Rams taking the lead, Haberthier misfired on a throw, and Glennon flung the ball past Chris Hacopian at third base.

3. Glennon’s first two RBIs as a Terp. On a brighter note for Maryland, Glennon had a productive afternoon, recording a pair of RBIs. He reached base twice and hit a solo shot in the sixth inning.