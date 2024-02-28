How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. Northwestern

Fresh off a weekend win at Rutgers, Maryland men’s basketball returns home to face Northwestern in the Terps’ third-to-last game of the regular season. The Wildcats enter having won four of their last five games, meanwhile the Terps have gone 2-5 in the month of February.

Here’s what to know about Wednesday’s game.

The numbers

Maryland: 15-13 (7-10 Big Ten)

Northwestern: 19-8 (10-6 Big Ten)

Last meeting: Northwestern won, 72-69 (Jan. 17, 2024)

All-time series: Maryland leads, 12-5

DraftKings Sportsbook line: Maryland -3.5, O/U 128.5

How to watch and listen

When: Wednesday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m.

Where: XFINITY Center — College Park, Md.

TV: Big Ten Network — Jason Horowitz (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) / SiriusXM Channel 386 — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knocke (analyst), Walt Williams (analyst)

Streaming: Fox Sports

