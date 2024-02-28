How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. Northwestern

Fresh off a weekend win at Rutgers, Maryland men’s basketball returns home to face Northwestern in the Terps’ third-to-last game of the regular season. The Wildcats enter having won four of their last five games, meanwhile the Terps have gone 2-5 in the month of February.
Here’s what to know about Wednesday’s game.
The numbers
Maryland: 15-13 (7-10 Big Ten)
Northwestern: 19-8 (10-6 Big Ten)
Last meeting: Northwestern won, 72-69 (Jan. 17, 2024)
All-time series: Maryland leads, 12-5
DraftKings Sportsbook line: Maryland -3.5, O/U 128.5
How to watch and listen
When: Wednesday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m.
Where: XFINITY Center — College Park, Md.
TV: Big Ten Network — Jason Horowitz (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst)
Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) / SiriusXM Channel 386 — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knocke (analyst), Walt Williams (analyst)
Streaming: Fox Sports
