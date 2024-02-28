Maryland women’s basketball vs. Wisconsin preview

Just two games remain in Maryland women’s basketball’s regular season. The Terps sit at 8-8 in Big Ten play, yet to defeat a ranked opponent.

Sitting on the bubble of the NCAA Tournament, the next few weeks serve immensely critical for the Terps.

In its last contest, Maryland’s second-half comeback attempt against No. 2 Ohio State fell short. After falling behind by 13 points at the half, the Terps climbed back to within five before ultimately succumbing to the Buckeyes’ star power. The loss snapped Maryland’s four-game win streak.

The Terps will have an opportunity to notch a crucial victory when they take on Wisconsin on Thursday. The game will begin at 6 p.m. and air on Big Ten Network.

Wisconsin Badgers (13-13, 6-10 Big Ten)

2022-23 record: 11-20, 6-12 Big Ten

Head coach Marisa Moseley was hired in March 2021. In her second season at the helm, Wisconsin earned six Big Ten victories, the team’s most since the 2010-11 season. It also finished 10th in the conference standings, its best finish in 11 years.

This season, the Badgers sit 10th in the Big Ten and are 3-2 in their last five matches. Those wins came over Penn State, a struggling Rutgers squad and a Minnesota team without its best player, Mara Braun.

Players to know

Serah Williams, sophomore forward, 6-foot-4, No. 25 — Williams leads the Badgers with 18.3 points and 11.3 rebounds per game. In addition, she’s accumulated an impressive 71 blocks.

Ronnie Porter, sophomore guard, 5-foot-4, No. 13 — Porter is the only Badger to have started every game this season. In a team-leading 34.6 minutes per game, she ranks second with 10 points per game and leads the squad with 54 total steals.

Brooke Schramek, senior guard, 6-foot, No. 3 — Schramek has averaged a tick over eight points per game and slots in at third on the team with an average of 4.8 rebounds per game and 53 total assists.

Strength

Defense. Wisconsin has allowed the sixth-fewest points per game in the conference this season (67.2). Moreover, the Badgers hold their opponents to a Big Ten-low 39.8% clip from the field.

Weakness

Offense. The Badgers only have two players who average over 10 points per game. They rank last in the conference in points per game (62.4).

Three things to watch

1. Can the Terps navigate Wisconsin’s defense? Despite their record, the Badgers are a talented defensive team, especially in the paint. With Williams effectively clogging the paint, Maryland will need to have its shooting touch.

2. A fast start. A sluggish first half hurt the Terps greatly in their loss to Ohio State. It wasn’t until more than 20 minutes into the game when Maryland finally locked in. It will be important for the Terps, especially while shorthanded, to come out strong.

3. Will Sellers bounce back? In the Terps’ loss to Ohio State, Shyanne Sellers’ play was far from desirable, recording just seven points on 2-for-10 shooting. Given the aforementioned shorthanded lineup, it will be paramount for the Terps’ most skilled player to put forth a comprehensive display Thursday.