MM 2.28: Maryland football adds two future nonconference games

Maryland football announced future home matchups against Florida Atlantic (Aug. 30, 2025) and Hampton (Sept. 5, 2026), finalizing the Terps’ nonconference schedule through the 2027 season. Both games will serve as season-openers.

Maryland has never played either team before.

The Terps were originally scheduled to face UCF in a home-and-home series with the first game taking place in 2025, but the series has been canceled, Wes Brown of 247Sports reported.

After kicking off the 2025 campaign against Florida Atlantic, Maryland will host Northern Illinois and Towson. In 2026, after taking on Hampton, it’ll travel to UConn before welcoming Virginia Tech to College Park.

The Terps’ 2027 nonconference slate includes home games against James Madison and Youngstown State and will be capped off on the road against the Hokies. Maryland will again host Virginia Tech in 2028 before traveling back to Blacksburg, Va. in 2029.

Other scheduled nonconference games include a home-and-home series against Wake Forest (2029-30) and a home matchup against Toledo on Sept. 1, 2029.

In other news

Maryland basketball great Len Elmore joined the Under the Shell podcast.

Ben Geffner recapped Maryland baseball’s 14-5 win over Georgetown.

Maryland men’s lacrosse’s Eric Spanos and Luke Wierman earned Big Ten weekly honors.

Two more weekly @bigten honors for our guys!



Eric Spanos: Offensive Player of the Week

Luke Wierman: Specialist of the Week#BeTheBest https://t.co/6NbDERB4Lk — Maryland Men's Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) February 27, 2024

Maryland women’s golf finished second at the Chevron Collegiate, posting a program-low 54-hole team score of 835 (-29). Sophomore Nicha Kanpai won the tournament's individual title with a score of 204 (-12). The 204-stroke total also set a program record.

A new program record in the Chevron Collegiate!! #FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/M3miKu68IR — Maryland Women's Golf (@TerpsWGolf) February 27, 2024

Nicha Kanpai sets a new individual record! pic.twitter.com/7IKANbuUoL — Maryland Women's Golf (@TerpsWGolf) February 27, 2024

Maryland men’s golf finished 11th at the Dorado Beach Collegiate.