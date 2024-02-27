MM 2.27: Maryland women’s soccer hires Alex Shinsky as assistant coach

Maryland women’s soccer announced the hiring of former Terps men’s soccer star Alex Shinsky as an assistant coach on Monday.

Shinsky played at Maryland from 2011-14, winning three conference championships and participating in three NCAA College Cups. He was a captain his senior season and earned All-Big Ten first-team honors.

Since then, Shinsky has coached at both Army — where he was a volunteer assistant before being promoted ahead of the following season — and Temple, spending four years as an assistant for the Owls.

“His success on the field at Ludwig as a student athlete on the men’s soccer team, coupled with his experience coaching at the collegiate level, makes this a tremendous addition to our staff,” Maryland head coach Meghan Ryan Nemzer said in a release. “Alex’s knowledge, understanding of the game, ability to teach it and most of all his character, will make an immediate impact with our student athletes.”

The start time for Maryland baseball’s game against Georgetown on Tuesday was moved from 4 p.m. to 2 p.m. due to impending weather.





Maryland women’s golf shot a program-record 275 in the second round of the Chevron Collegiate, slotting it into third place heading into the final round. Maryland’s Nicha Kanpai and Patricie Mackova are tied for first on the individual leaderboard with scores of -9.

Maryland men’s golf moved up two spots to 11th place entering the final day of the Dorado Beach Collegiate.