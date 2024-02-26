MM 2.26: Maryland softball splits four games at Stetson Invitational

Maryland softball split its four games over the weekend at the Stetson Invitational, moving its season record to 5-9.

The Terps’ first game, which came Friday against Green Bay, was an 8-0 win defined by sophomore Bri Godfrey’s first career shutout. She allowed just two hits and struck out five.

On Saturday, Maryland was on the other end of a shutout in a 3-0 defeat to LIU.

Later that day, though, Maryland exploded for nine runs against Green Bay in another victory. Outfielder Jaeda McFarland led the charge with a career-high five hits and three RBIs, and Genevieve Ebaugh pitched her first career complete game in a seven-strikeout performance.

The Terps were originally scheduled to play Stetson twice on Sunday, but after the first contest was postponed, the teams battled in a thrilling nine-inning contest from which the Hatters emerged victorious. The game was scoreless entering the ninth inning, so when Maryland pushed a run across in the top of the frame, it looked as though it was on its way to a weekend-capping win. But in the bottom half of the inning, Stetson walked the game off when an error brought two runs home.

Maryland’s next game will come on Thursday against Washington, the first of five contests the Terps are scheduled to play in the Jane Sanders Classic. While there, they’ll also match up with Oregon, Florida State and Mount St. Mary’s.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball defeated Rutgers, 63-46.

Terps women’s basketball fell on the road at No. 2 Ohio State, 79-66.

No. 4 Maryland men’s lacrosse handled No. 11 Princeton in a 13-7 win.

No. 5 Maryland women’s lacrosse suffered its first loss of the season, falling in overtime to No. 16 Florida.

Maryland baseball won two of its three games at the Kleberg Bank College Classic, defeating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Pittsburgh but falling to Washington.

Maryland wrestling won its final regular-season dual, defeating Drexel, 27-15.

Closing out the regular season strong! Five bonus points win on Senior Night!#TurtlePower x #TFIN — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) February 24, 2024

Maryland gymnastics came in last at the Big Five Meet, trailing Michigan, Illinois, Penn State and Iowa.

The GymTerps finished strong at the Big 5 Meet with a score of 195.100. Will be back home on March 1st for our senior night!



️ https://t.co/GZD3MMVxag pic.twitter.com/k8IEWCeOk4 — Maryland Gymnastics (@TerpsGymnastics) February 25, 2024

Maryland tennis won matches against Marshall and Morgan State.

Maryland track and field competed at the Big Ten Indoor Championships.

A strong close at the Big Ten Indoor Championships #KeepUp



: https://t.co/4SyX6CcKeS pic.twitter.com/oDoxRWdPrj — Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) February 25, 2024

Maryland men’s golf wrapped up the first day of the 17-team Dorado Beach Collegiate tied for 13th place.