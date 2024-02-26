 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MM 2.26: Maryland softball splits four games at Stetson Invitational

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Emmett Siegel
/ new
Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics.

Maryland softball split its four games over the weekend at the Stetson Invitational, moving its season record to 5-9.

The Terps’ first game, which came Friday against Green Bay, was an 8-0 win defined by sophomore Bri Godfrey’s first career shutout. She allowed just two hits and struck out five.

On Saturday, Maryland was on the other end of a shutout in a 3-0 defeat to LIU.

Later that day, though, Maryland exploded for nine runs against Green Bay in another victory. Outfielder Jaeda McFarland led the charge with a career-high five hits and three RBIs, and Genevieve Ebaugh pitched her first career complete game in a seven-strikeout performance.

The Terps were originally scheduled to play Stetson twice on Sunday, but after the first contest was postponed, the teams battled in a thrilling nine-inning contest from which the Hatters emerged victorious. The game was scoreless entering the ninth inning, so when Maryland pushed a run across in the top of the frame, it looked as though it was on its way to a weekend-capping win. But in the bottom half of the inning, Stetson walked the game off when an error brought two runs home.

Maryland’s next game will come on Thursday against Washington, the first of five contests the Terps are scheduled to play in the Jane Sanders Classic. While there, they’ll also match up with Oregon, Florida State and Mount St. Mary’s.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball defeated Rutgers, 63-46.

Terps women’s basketball fell on the road at No. 2 Ohio State, 79-66.

No. 4 Maryland men’s lacrosse handled No. 11 Princeton in a 13-7 win.

No. 5 Maryland women’s lacrosse suffered its first loss of the season, falling in overtime to No. 16 Florida.

Maryland baseball won two of its three games at the Kleberg Bank College Classic, defeating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Pittsburgh but falling to Washington.

Maryland wrestling won its final regular-season dual, defeating Drexel, 27-15.

Maryland gymnastics came in last at the Big Five Meet, trailing Michigan, Illinois, Penn State and Iowa.

Maryland tennis won matches against Marshall and Morgan State.

Maryland track and field competed at the Big Ten Indoor Championships.

Maryland men’s golf wrapped up the first day of the 17-team Dorado Beach Collegiate tied for 13th place.

Next Up In Maryland Football

Loading comments...