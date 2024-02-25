Maryland baseball blows late lead, falls to Washington, 6-5

Maryland baseball led by two, just four outs away from an undefeated showing at the Kleberg Bank College Classic.

But in the bottom of the eighth inning, Washington freshman Blake Wilson hit a go-ahead three-run off of Evan Smith blast to give Washington a one-run advantage. Maryland couldn't match it in the top of the ninth, sealing a devastating 6-5 defeat to the Huskies.

Junior Meade Johnson made the start for Maryland, looking to bounce back after a rough outing against Georgia Southern last weekend. Johnson was relatively sharp Sunday, allowing two runs in four innings.

He worked out of early trouble in the first, but still let a run in. He was dominant in the second and third innings, however his control faded in the fourth as he gave up a solo shot to Aiva Arquette.

The Terps’ offense got out to a hot start, courtesy of freshman outfielder Brayden Martin, who hit a bases-clearing double to put the Terps up in the second inning, 3-1.

Washington starter Spencer Dessart was stellar afterwards, though, completing 6 2⁄ 3 innings. He sent down 14 straight Terps at one point and retired the side five times. His performance kept the Huskies’ deficit at two, which allowed the Huskies to mount their comeback.

With Maryland up one, Garrett French stepped onto the mound for his first appearance as a Terp. After a strong first frame, he surrendered a game-tying homer in the sixth inning to Michael Brown.

However, Maryland’s offense came back alive. Dessert came back in for the seventh inning, and let two runners get on base before getting pulled. Both those runners scored when Eddie Hacopian knocked in a two-RBI single.

Smith worked a 1-2-3 inning in the seventh, but the three-run shot against defined his showing.

Three things to know

1. A killer eighth inning. Maryland led by two heading into the bottom of the eighth inning, but couldn’t finish the job. With two outs gone in the frame, Washington’s standout freshman delivered a go-ahead three-run homer.

2. Maryland’s offense struggled. Although the Terps were able to score five runs, their production only came in the second and eighth innings.

3. Orr had another big game. Despite Maryland’s struggles, Jacob Orr was once again a bright spot for the Terps. Adding to his hot start to 2024, Orr had another multi-hit afternoon.