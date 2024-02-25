How to watch Maryland men’s basketball at Rutgers

Maryland men’s basketball looks to avoid a third straight loss when it takes on Rutgers away from home.

Here’s how to watch, listen to and stream Sunday’s matchup.

The numbers

Maryland: 14-13, 6-10 Big Ten

Rutgers: 14-12, 6-9 Big Ten

All-time series: Maryland leads, 13-8

DraftKings Sportsbook line: Maryland +2, O/U 129.5

How to watch and listen

When: Sunday, Feb. 5, noon EST

Where: Jersey Mike’s Arena— Piscataway, New Jersey

TV: Big Ten Network — Dave Revsine (play-by-play), Stephen Bardo (analyst)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) / SiriusXM Channel 383 — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst), Walt Williams (analyst)

Streaming: Fox Sports

Catch up before the game

Maryland men’s basketball at Rutgers preview

5-star Derik Queen commits to Maryland men’s basketball

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.