Maryland men’s basketball at Rutgers preview

Following a tough loss to Wisconsin, Maryland men’s basketball looks to bounce back Sunday against Rutgers.

The Terps trailed for much of last Tuesday’s game — and faced an eight-point halftime deficit — but were never out of it, cutting the lead to four with just over a minute remaining. However, a late three from Wisconsin guard Max Klesmit and a controversial blocking foul on Jahari Long ultimately ended Maryland’s comeback hopes.

The 74-70 result marked the Terps’ fourth consecutive loss by five points or fewer, and their fifth overall defeat in the past six games.

Sunday’s game will begin at noon and air on Big Ten Network.

What happened last time

The first time Maryland played Rutgers this season was on Feb. 6 in College Park, and it was an as-advertised rock fight. The two teams traded slim leads throughout the first half, both shooting under 30% from the floor.

While Maryland’s shooting struggles lingered into the second half, Rutgers’ didn’t.

The Scarlet Knights shot 50% from the field and 40% from three in the final 20 minutes, compared to clips of 31.5% and 11.1% from Maryland — one of its worst shooting performances under head coach Kevin Willard.

Julian Reese was the only efficient Terp, scoring a game-high 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field. Jahmir Young added 16 points but missed 14 of his 17 shots with five turnovers.

For Rutgers, Mawot Mag and Jeremiah Williams combined for 29 points on 11-of-18 shooting from the field.

What’s happened since

Since their game nearly three weeks ago, both Maryland and Rutgers have played four games.

The Terps have been on a downward spiral recently, winning just one of their last four games.

On Feb. 10, Maryland traveled to take on Ohio State, but faltered in double overtime. Young put up a game-high 26 points, but received little help outside of Donta Scott and Reese.

A second-half domination pushed Maryland over Iowa, 78-66, on Feb. 14 in what seemed to be a step in the right direction, but this momentum was short-lived, as losses to No. 12 Illinois and Wisconsin followed on Feb. 17 and Feb. 20.

Meanwhile, Rutgers is 2-2 in its last four games. It pulled off impressive victories against Wisconsin and Northwestern after downing the Terps, but has since lost to Minnesota on Purdue.

Three things to watch

1. Maryland’s depth has been an issue. While Maryland’s supporting cast has not been great throughout the season, its failure to consistently contribute has been more prominent over the last few games. In the team’s last six games, Maryland averaged 68.3 points per game, and Young, Reese and Scott accounted for 51.3 of those points.

2. Another defensive showdown? Maryland had perhaps its worst offensive performance of the season the last time it played Rutgers, scoring 53 points — the least it’s scored against Big Ten competition this season — on terrible shooting splits. Rutgers is one of the best defensive teams in the conference — ranking second in points allowed per game (65.4) and first in opponent field goal percentage (39.8%) — and will make it tough on the Terps again.

3. The home stretch. Sitting at 14-13, the Terps have just four more regular-season games left to gain some positive momentum heading into postseason play. Rutgers is the second-worst team of their final four opponents, elevating the need for a win, one which would be paramount in carving out a path to a bye in the Big Ten Tournament.