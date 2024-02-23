Maryland baseball overcomes 3-run deficit to defeat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 7-5

Maryland baseball stormed back from a three-run deficit in its first game of the Kleberg Bank College Classic, defeating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 7-5.

Jacob Orr started the rally in the seventh inning, finally getting to Islanders pitcher Matthew Watson. He hit an RBI single to drive in Devin Russell from second, bringing the Terps’ deficit to two. Shortly after, Sam Hojnar came up with the bases loaded and hit a two-run RBI single to tie the game.

Maryland took the lead in the top of the ninth when Eddie Hacopian hit an RBI single to bring in Orr. Then, Hojnar took matters into his own hands again, delivering the nail in the coffin when he hit a two-run home run to give the Terps a three-run advantage.

Trystan Sarcone entered in the ninth inning with a save opportunity, and despite letting one run score, he got the job done to earn his first save of the season.

Kenny Lippman started on the mound for Maryland but struggled, exiting with his team in a hole. In five innings of work, Lippman allowed four of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s runs despite only two being earned. He gave up six hits, walked three batters and struck out four.

Nate Haberthier came in for Lippman in the sixth inning and immediately faced a bases-loaded jam, which he navigated successfully — the story of his outing. He then made quick work out of the Islanders in the seventh, sending them down in order. In the eighth, a single and pair of walks loaded the bases with nobody out, but Haberthier miraculously worked himself out of the jam by inducing a pop out and double play.

Despite allowing a late surge, Watson had a stellar performance in his 6 2⁄ 3 innings on the mound. He only gave up one run through six innings, but the seventh saw him leave having allowed three earned runs.

Maryland sent its first run across in the first inning when Chris Hacopian hit an RBI single to drive in his brother, Eddie, from second.

But the Terps found themselves in a hole not long after. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi struck back right away with a double play scoring a run, and Logan Vaughn followed that up with an RBI single.

In the third, Garrett Gruell hit an RBI single to bring in Isaac Webb. Then, the Islanders got their fourth run on a sacrifice fly by Luke Vaughn, however Maryland center fielder Elijah Lambros threw out Garrett Gruell at third to end the inning and stunt the Islanders’ momentum. From then on, Maryland battled and earned a hard-fought win.

Three things to know

1. Friday night comebacks. For the second straight week, Matt Swope’s squad had a comeback win on Friday night. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi led by three runs for a sizable portion of the game, but Maryland was able to tie the score and eventually win with a late-game rally.

2. Haberthier was clutch. After a difficult outing by Lippman, Maryland was able to battle back with Haberthier on the mound. In three innings of work, Haberthier got out of two bases-loaded jams and paved the way for Maryland to come back.

3. Hojnar’s big night. Hojnar fueled Maryland’s victory with four RBIs. He went 2-for-4, hitting a massive two-run home run in the top of the ninth. The Iowa transfer is already making a name for himself.