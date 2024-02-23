Maryland wrestling aims to honor seniors with a win against Drexel

By Brinkley Smith

Maryland wrestling (4-7) has had a season of highs and lows. The Terps have only secured four wins this season: against American, Morgan State, Northwestern and Michigan State. The cap the regular season, they’ll have a chance to make it five when they take on Drexel (7-9) on Friday.

Friday will be senior night, which means that for seven Terps — two of whom are medically retired — it will be their last regular-season home match. Maryland will recognize Tommy Capul, Jordan Gabriel, Kevin Makosy, Michael North, King Sandoval, Garrett Kapes and Adam Pfieffer.

“It has been an amazing experience,” Capul said of his time at Maryland. “Ever since I was young, I dreamed about being a Division I starter. So seeing those dreams fall into place has been surreal.”

This year’s senior class was brought in during head coach Alex Clemsen’s first year, a key building block in his attempt to rebuild the program.

“Coach Clemsen has done an incredible job changing the culture here while also improving how good the team has been,” said Makosy.

In his four years at Maryland, Clemsen’s overall record is 19-46, but he’s seen more success of late. The Terps finished the 2022-2023 season with an overall record of 10-19, the program’s best in a decade.

After Friday, Maryland will begin preparation for the postseason with the Big Ten and the NCAA championships just around the corner.

“The thing our team has been prioritizing as postseason ... is ‘more,’ just doing more, putting in more work,” said Makosy.