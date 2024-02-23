No. 5 Maryland women’s lacrosse vs No. 16 Florida preview

No. 5 Maryland women’s lacrosse improved to 3-0 after its last game, blowing out Drexel in the Terps’ home opener.

Dominating offensively, the Terps managed to net 14 goals. Defensive pressure was also high throughout the game, with Maryland dominating the center circle.

Next, the Terps will look for their fourth straight nonconference victory when they face the Florida Gators this Saturday.

Saturday’s matchup will begin at 11 a.m. and stream on Big Ten Plus.

No. 16 Florida Gators (0-2, 0-0 SEC)

2023 record: 17-4, 5-1 SEC

The Gators have been led by head coach Amanda O’Leary for 14 seasons. Among the winningest active head coaches in the nation, O’Leary holds a career record of 382-122 (.758).

The Gators fell in their first two games this season against No. 8 Loyola (Md.) and No. 6 North Carolina.

Players to watch

Liz Harrison, senior attacker, No. 6 — Harrison has started both games so far this season and serves as the team’s draw control specialist, winning three draw controls against Loyola and nine against North Carolina. She currently sits third in program history with 222 draw controls.

Emily Heller, graduate midfielder, No. 9 — Heller netted two goals in both of the team’s games. A team captain, Heller had an electric 2023, finishing fourth on the team in both points and goals and being named an all-American.

Hannah Heller, graduate defender, No. 14 — Heller had an accomplished senior season, being named to the All-Atlantic 10 first team after leading a defense that finished 11th in the nation in goals allowed per game.

Strength

Ground balls. The Gators have scooped 22 ground balls so far this season, keeping up their high-pressure defense. Elyse Finnelle and Theresa Bragg are tied for the team lead with three ground balls.

Weakness

Turnovers. The Gators have forced 34 turnovers so far this season, 21 being in their first game — Emily Heller and Danielle Pavinelli both causing three.

Three things to watch

1. Home-field advantage. Maryland won its home opener in convincing fashion and will look to stay unbeaten in College Park, where it went 8-1 last season.

2. Gators’ first victory? The Gators have yet to win a game so far this season despite going 17-4 last year and being ranked No. 16 in the nation this week.

3. Rematch. When the No. 6 Terps took on the No. 7 Gators last season, it was a fight to the end, with the score being tied at 13-13 before Maryland’s Victoria Hensh scored with 17 seconds left to give the Terps a dramatic win.