No. 4 Maryland men’s lacrosse vs. No. 11 Princeton preview

No. 4 Maryland men’s lacrosse improved to 3-0 last weekend when it took down No. 7 Syracuse in overtime, 13-12. All of Maryland’s victories this season have come against ranked opponents.

The Terps will have no opportunity to take their foot off the gas, though, with No. 11 Princeton coming to College Park this weekend.

Saturday’s game is set for 2 p.m. and will stream on Big Ten Plus.

Princeton Tigers (2-0, 0-0 Ivy League)

2023 Record: 8-7, 4-2 Ivy League

Princeton, led by seventh-year head coach Matt Madalon, began its season more than two weeks after Maryland did, cruising past Monmouth by 10 goals. The Tigers then defeated Manhattan just three days later, 15-6. With two convincing wins under their belt, they’ll look to pass the toughest test of their young season — while also seeking revenge from last year’s 11-5 defeat to the Terps.

Players to watch

Michael Gianforcaro, senior goalie, No. 27 – Maryland’s offense last weekend was tested heavily by Syracuse goalie Will Mark. The Terps could very well face a similar story Saturday with Gianforcaro guarding Princeton’s cage. He’s stopping shots at a near-65% clip this season and was one of eight goalies named to the Tewaaraton Award watch list.

Last season, Gianforcaro finished the country second in save percentage.

Coulter Mackesy, junior attackman, No. 91 — Mackesy is already one of the most accomplished players in Princeton history as a junior. He holds the program record for goals in a season (55) and sits behind only Michael Sowers for the single-season points record.

This year, he has nine points and 10 ground balls through two games. He’ll likely be matched up with Ajax Zappitello often on Saturday, marking another notable matchup for Maryland’s star defender.

Nate Kabiri, freshman attackman, No. 2 — Princeton features two top-20 recruits from Georgetown Prep in Bethesda, Md., plucked out of the Terps’ backyard. Kabiri, the No. 3 incoming freshman this season according to Inside Lacrosse, and Colin Burns both start on the Princeton attack as true freshmen. The two have already posted over 20 combined points and over 10 goals.

Strength

Attack. Seventeen of Princeton’s 30 goals this year have come from its attack. The combination of Mackesy and Kabiri have dominated opposition, and will provide an immense challenge for the Terps’ defense.

Weakness

Midfield. The Tigers were hit particularly hard by the transfer portal after last season, with five mainstay midfielders deciding to go elsewhere, all of which earned all-conference honors. Maryland faced two of those players last week against Syracuse in Sam English and Jake Stevens. Princeton also lost Alex Vardaro to Georgetown and Beau Pederson and Cathal Roberts to Michigan.

Three things to watch

1. Can Maryland’s offense find consistency? Maryland’s offense has shown flashes of dominance this season, but has also silent for quarters at a time. While they’ve put up 36 goals in their first three games, the Terps will need to put together more complete performances with a daunting schedule.

2. Faceoff battle. Maryland’s Luke Wierman will look to bounce back from a subpar performance last weekend when he competes for draws against junior Andrew McMeekin. McMeekin was the backup when the Terps and Tigers matched up last season, but has won a formidable 25 of his 39 faceoffs this season.

3. A chance to build momentum. If Maryland can handle Princeton, it will have four ranked victories under its belt when it heads to South Bend, Indiana, to take on No. 1 Notre Dame.