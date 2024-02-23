MM 2.23: Maryland football announces spring schedule

Maryland football on Wednesday released the dates of three upcoming events, highlighted by the annual Red-White Spring Game, set for April 27 at noon. The game will be aired on Big Ten Plus and rebroadcast on the Big Ten Network at 6 p.m.

Coinciding with the scrimmage is Maryland Day, which will run from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. on campus.

The Terps’ spring schedule will officially kick off on March 26 with their first of 15 practices. They will host their pro day on March 29.

In other news

Ryan Alonardo recapped Maryland women’s basketball’s 81-62 win over Rutgers. Jack Parry provided his takeaways from the Terps’ fourth straight victory.

Maryland volleyball assistant coach Becca Acevedo and director of operations Kyle Thompson will be at the United States national team open program.

Got a couple of Terps headed to Colorado Springs



Good luck to Becca Acevedo and Kyle Thompson at the @usavolleyball Women's National Team Open Program this weekend pic.twitter.com/0ggavlcQ07 — Maryland Volleyball (@TerpsVolleyball) February 22, 2024

Former Maryland men’s lacrosse standout John Geppert signed an extension with the New York Atlas.