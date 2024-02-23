 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 2.23: Maryland football announces spring schedule

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

NCAA Football: Music City Bowl-Auburn at Maryland

Maryland football on Wednesday released the dates of three upcoming events, highlighted by the annual Red-White Spring Game, set for April 27 at noon. The game will be aired on Big Ten Plus and rebroadcast on the Big Ten Network at 6 p.m.

Coinciding with the scrimmage is Maryland Day, which will run from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. on campus.

The Terps’ spring schedule will officially kick off on March 26 with their first of 15 practices. They will host their pro day on March 29.

In other news

Ryan Alonardo recapped Maryland women’s basketball’s 81-62 win over Rutgers. Jack Parry provided his takeaways from the Terps’ fourth straight victory.

Maryland volleyball assistant coach Becca Acevedo and director of operations Kyle Thompson will be at the United States national team open program.

Former Maryland men’s lacrosse standout John Geppert signed an extension with the New York Atlas.

