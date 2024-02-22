MM 2.22: Trio of Maryland lacrosse players earn Big Ten weekly honors

Both Maryland men’s and women’s lacrosse had players earn Big Ten weekly honors for their performances last week. The men’s team’s Ajax Zappitello and Logan McNaney were named Big Ten Defensive Player and Specialist of the Week, respectively, and the women’s team’s Hannah Leubecker was tabbed as the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week.

Zappitello, a defenseman, and McNaney, a goalie, anchored a Maryland defensive unit that helped the Terps to a 13-12 overtime win at Syracuse on Saturday. Zappitello drew the assignment of defending star attackman Joey Spallina and shut him down, holding the nation’s leading scorer to just a goal and two assists. McNaney made 14 saves against a potent Orange offense that was averaging 18 goals per game.

Leubecker scored three goals — including the double-overtime game-winner — in her team’s victory at Syracuse. She was immensely clutch, sending home a game-tying tally in the fourth quarter in addition to her extra-period goal. Against Drexel on Wednesday, Leubecker scored two goals to bring her season total to seven through three games.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball earned a commitment from five-star center Derik Queen, the program’s second-highest rated recruit ever.

Terps women’s basketball took down Rutgers, 81-62. The program also picked up a pair of commitments this week. Additionally, assistant coach Karen Blair joined the Under The Shell Podcast.

No. 5 Maryland women’s lacrosse handled Drexel with ease in a 14-7 win.

Maryland football announced that its spring game will be played on April 27. The program will start spring practice on March 26 and host its pro day on March 29.