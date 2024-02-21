Maryland women’s basketball extends winning streak with 81-62 win over Rutgers

After Lavender Briggs went down with a game-ending injury in the second quarter, Maryland women’s basketball was in a pickle.

Its already shortened bench was now even shorter. So head coach Brenda Frese simply kept the starters chugging along.

Even against a struggling Rutgers team, fatigue seemed to factor in. It was evident at multiple stages of the contest — especially in the third quarter, during which the Terps were outscored, 27-17. But the Terps managed to hold on for their fourth straight win, 81-62.

Maryland (16-10, 8-7 Big Ten) stepped out to a quick start, burying six of its first seven field goals. Brinae Alexander got the offense into an early rhythm, sinking two 3-pointers in the first five minutes. The makes opened up the rest of the floor.

Six different Terps scored, exploiting a Rutgers team which was without its best player, Kaylene Smikle. Still, the Scarlet Knights did their best to keep pace, especially Destiny Adams. The junior forward racked up eight of Rutgers’ first 16 points to keep it within striking distance.

Both teams found themselves in the bonus at the end of the first quarter, and the aggressive, physical nature of the contest overflowed into the next period too. In just the first three minutes, Rutgers racked up three personal fouls.

“I think just coming out of the gate, we knew that they had a limited bench and we really wanted to use that to our advantage to get them tired,” said Shyanne Sellers.

This energetic mindset exuded by the Terps carried over into every facet of the game. They were faster, smarter and more skilled with the ball than Rutgers. And it led to possibly the most impressive defensive stretch Maryland has displayed all season.

Maryland held Rutgers scoreless for the first seven minutes of the second quarter, and surrendered just four points total in the frame. Rutgers finished the quarter 1-of-12 from the field while the Terps scored 22 points on over 60% shooting from the field.

Maryland managed 12 fast-break points in the opening half to Rutgers’ zero, helping it to a 43-20 advantage at the half.

“I really liked our efficient start,” Maryland head coach Brenda Frese said. “I thought on the glass, shooting the ball, sharing the ball ... especially in the first half.”

The third quarter saw Sellers look as comfortable with the ball as she’s been all season. She was smooth and calculated with her decisions, and on multiple occasions looked for either Jakia Brown-Turner or Faith Masonius, both of whom found ample mismatch opportunities in the low post. Sellers finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

The third period was actually dominated by the Scarlet Knights. Still, even with Rutgers heading into the bonus late and out-rebounding Maryland 12-6, the home team held a 13-point lead heading into the final 10 minutes.

“We were disappointed in that third quarter,” Frese said. “I thought Rutgers came out and was the more physical team and got really aggressive. We didn’t respond really well initially.”

Maryland kept its composure throughout the final frame. In fact, it never allowed the Scarlet Knights to come within 12 points. Both teams — as had been the case all game long — entered the bonus with a chunk of time remaining. The Terps shot nine free throws in the frame and went on a 9-0 run in the final five minutes to ice the game.

“Sometimes you have to win ugly and we were able to find a way,” Frese said.

Three things to know

1. Briggs’ injury didn’t look good. In the second quarter, Briggs hit the court after a non-contact injury. It took two trainers to lift her off the ground and escort her off the court. She couldn’t put any weight on her right leg.

2. Hawa Doumbouya saw the court. With Briggs out of the lineup, Frese had to dig even deeper into her reserves. She ended up pulling out Doumbouya to eat up a few minutes.

The lengthy center finished with just four minutes and two points. However, if Briggs’ injury was indeed as bad as it appeared, it will be interesting to see if Doumbouya gets more nods off the bench.

3. Four straight wins. Maryland hadn’t won four straight games since late December, but it has now. Now, just three games remain in the regular season, and two will come against ranked opponents. With many penciling Maryland on the bubble as it pertains to the NCAA Tournament, a strong finish is paramount.

“You know, their practices have improved ... the leadership in there,” Frese said of the team’s winning streak. “They’re coaching themselves now. It’s a player-led team versus a coach-led team.”