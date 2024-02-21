No. 5 Maryland women’s lacrosse handles Drexel in home opener, 14-7

Maryland women’s lacrosse took care of Drexel in a dominating showcase during their home opener on Wednesday, defeating the Dragons, 14-7.

The Terps were playing their first home game since renovations were completed at the Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex. “It’s truly a very unique experience because the stands are so close, and it just makes everything super surreal,” attacker Victoria Hesch said.

Maryland started the game hot, with Hannah Leubecker and Eloise Clevenger both scoring two goals in the first quarter.

Flipping the script from last game’s scoring troubles, Maryland managed to score six goals in the opening quarter. Head coach Cathy Reese said the team was focused on “just playing a little faster.”

Pulling away, the Terps only allowed two shots on goal in the first quarter and led 6-1 at the end of the period. The Terps found every hole in the Dragons’ defense, taking 14 shots on goal in the first half.

Not only did the Terps attack effectively, but they also dominated on draws, gathering 13 more draw controls than the Dragons. Shaylan Ahearn led the Terps with nine draw controls.

“She does a great job in the center circle,” Reese said of Ahearn. “I think she’s great at what she does and one of the best at that for sure in our sport.”

By the half, the Terps led by a score of 8-2.

Commencing the third quarter, Libby May scored within the first 22 seconds after an assist by Clevenger.

While Drexel tried to hold strong on defense in the third quarter, it was not enough to stop the Terps from scoring five goals and continuing to pull away. Clevenger got her hat trick in the period.

“We’ve had a lot of time to build chemistry over the years, like we’ve been here for five years,” Hensh said. “We know how to play for each other and as a team.”

In the fourth quarter, senior Kate Sites netted her first goal of the season. By the end of the game, the Terps had taken 41 total shots and had nine different goal scorers.

Three things to know

1. Draw controls. Ahearn led in the center circle. Maryland’s 18-5 advantage in draw controls allowed for it to take pressure off its defense.

2. Multiple players contributed. Nine different Terps found the back of the net Wednesday, with Sites and Hensh recording their first goals of the season.

3. Comfort of home. The Terps expressed their excitement postgame to be back in College Park for the first time this season, and it’s no surprise that they dominated in their home opener.