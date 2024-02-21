Maryland women’s basketball lands junior college transfer, 4-star guard

Maryland women’s basketball earned two commitments this week, with junior college transfer Isi Ozzy-Momodu announcing her decision on Tuesday and four-star class of 2025 point guard Rainey Welson doing so on Wednesday.

Ozzy-Momodu, a native of London, England, is a 6-foot-3 forward currently starting at Gulf Coast State, a junior college in Panama City, Florida. This season, she is averaging 17.5 points on 73% shooting and 12.1 rebounds per game. Earlier this season, the 20-year-old was named the NJCAA Region 8 Women’s Basketball DI Player of the Week.

She spent the 2022-23 season at Eastern Florida State, during which she averaged 10.6 points and 9.5 rebounds in 30 games.

Before moving to the United States in 2022, Ozzy-Momodu played 48 combined games in the WNBL Division One — the top amateur circuit in England — and WEABL — a collection of the best U19 teams in the country.

Welson, meanwhile, is a 5-foot-9 point guard from Wisconsin. She is the No. 52 ranked recruit in her class, per ESPN.

Out of Hortonville High School, she is averaging nearly 23 points per game this season. As a sophomore, she was named to the WBCA All-State first team after leading Hortonville to a 25-4 record. That season, she averaged 19.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 2.8 steals per game. She scored a season-high 48 points in the sectional championship.

Welson is the third top-60 recruit Terps head coach Brenda Frese has secured in her next two classes. In the 2024 class, Maryland signed Kyndal Walker (ranked No. 36 nationally) and Breanna Williams (No. 45).