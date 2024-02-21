 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 2.21: Maryland football earns commitment from defensive lineman

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By AndrewChodes
Indiana v Maryland Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

Maryland football earned its third commitment in the 2025 class on Tuesday when defensive lineman Braheem Battles announced his intention to play for the Terps.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, Battles has not yet garnered a ranking on the 247Sports Composite. This past season, he garnered a second straight all-state selection while playing for Allentown Central Catholic High School in Allentown, Pa.

Maryland, along with Temple, extended Battles an offer last month.

In other news

Emmett Siegel wrote about Maryland men’s basketball’s 74-70 loss at Wisconsin.

Ben Messinger recapped Maryland baseball’s win over Mount St. Mary’s, 14-3.

Jordan Fine previewed No. 5 Maryland women’s lacrosse’s game against Drexel.

Maryland women’s basketball earned a commitment from 6-foot-3 center Isi Ozzy-Momodu. She also fielded offers from SMU and Syracuse, among others.

Maryland men’s lacrosse’s Ajax Zappitello and Logan McNaney earned Big Ten weekly honors.

Maryland women’s lacrosse attacker Hannah Leubecker was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week.

Five Maryland wrestlers garnered national ranks ahead of the Terps’ regular-season finale.

