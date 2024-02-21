MM 2.21: Maryland football earns commitment from defensive lineman

Maryland football earned its third commitment in the 2025 class on Tuesday when defensive lineman Braheem Battles announced his intention to play for the Terps.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, Battles has not yet garnered a ranking on the 247Sports Composite. This past season, he garnered a second straight all-state selection while playing for Allentown Central Catholic High School in Allentown, Pa.

Maryland, along with Temple, extended Battles an offer last month.

In other news

Emmett Siegel wrote about Maryland men’s basketball’s 74-70 loss at Wisconsin.

Ben Messinger recapped Maryland baseball’s win over Mount St. Mary’s, 14-3.

Jordan Fine previewed No. 5 Maryland women’s lacrosse’s game against Drexel.

Maryland women’s basketball earned a commitment from 6-foot-3 center Isi Ozzy-Momodu. She also fielded offers from SMU and Syracuse, among others.

Isi Ozzy-Momodu (6’3” C) from London, UK has officially committed to @TerpsWBB!



Welcome HOME to College Park, @OzzyIsi!!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Q6I2poezaH — TerpTalk (@terptalkwbb) February 21, 2024

Maryland men’s lacrosse’s Ajax Zappitello and Logan McNaney earned Big Ten weekly honors.

A pair of Big Ten weekly awards for our guys!#BeTheBest https://t.co/ax3IEVqHkv — Maryland Men's Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) February 20, 2024

Maryland women’s lacrosse attacker Hannah Leubecker was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week.

Enjoy all three goals from our @bigten Offensive Player of the Week!



(The last one is our fav)



https://t.co/PsQwg3ddEl pic.twitter.com/LlEuRaJdIA — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) February 20, 2024

Five Maryland wrestlers garnered national ranks ahead of the Terps’ regular-season finale.