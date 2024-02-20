No. 5 Maryland women’s lacrosse vs. Drexel preview

No. 5 Maryland women’s lacrosse improved to 2-0 last Saturday when it took down No. 7 Syracuse in overtime.

Despite a 21-minute scoring drought, the Terps managed to fight back and claim a crucial top-10 victory.

Now, they’ll look for their third consecutive nonconference victory to begin the season when they take on Drexel Wednesday.

Wednesday’s matchup will begin at 4 p.m. and stream on Big Ten Plus.

Drexel Dragons (2-1, 0-0 CAA)

2023 record: 12-6, 5-3 (CAA)

In two seasons as Drexel’s interim head coach, Katie O’Donnell primarily oversaw the Dragons’ defensive unit and led them to a first-ever CAA Championship.

This season, serving as the permanent head coach, she’s led the Dragons to a 2-1 start.

Drexel began its season with a dominating win against Binghamton, 14-6, before taking down Wagner by 12 goals.

The Dragons most recently fell to No. 14 Penn, 11-8.

Players to Watch

Jenika Cuocco, sophomore goalkeeper, No. 22 — As a freshman, Cuocco started in all 18 games and was named both the CAA Goalie and Rookie of the year.

This season, she ranks fourth in the nation in save percentage (.532) and seventh in Toal saves (185).

Corinne Bednarik, fifth-year midfielder, No. 2 — Badnarik recorded a hat trick in over half of Drexel’s games last season, finishing with 47 total tallies and 75 draw controls en route to being named CAA Attacker of the Year.

Belle McHugh, fifth-year defender, No. 16 — McHugh is a crucial part of the Dragons defense. Starting in all 18 contests last season, McHugh caused 27 turnovers and picked up 23 ground balls. She was later named to the all-region second team.

Strength

Goaltending. Drexel’s well-built defense is backed up by goalie Cuocco, who has saved over 50% of the shots she’s faced. In the Dragons’ first two games this year, she gave up nine goals total.

Weakness

Draw Controls. Drexel has been outdone in draw controls in each of its three games this year. In its season opener, Binghamton corralled more than twice as many draws.

Three things to watch

1. Can the Terps continue their strong defense? Maryland’s defense, backed up by Emily Sterling, has been sensational this season, allowing just 11 goals. As well, graduate defender Meghan Ball has forced five turnovers and secured four draw controls.

2. Maryland looks for more consistent offense. In its most recent game against Syracuse, Maryland went on a scoring drought of nearly 21 minutes. While it didn’t cost the Terps then, consistent scoring is the recipe to success.

3. An NCAA Tournament rematch. When these teams met in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last year, Maryland took down the Dragons, 11-6.