How to watch Maryland men’s basketball at Wisconsin

Maryland men’s basketball is on the road Tuesday night to face Wisconsin in its fifth-to-last game of the regular season. The Badgers were ranked No. 6 in the AP Top 25 earlier this month but have lost five of their last six games, sending them tumbling out of the rankings. The Terps’ last contest was a five-point home loss to Illinois.

Tuesday’s game is not available on linear television, only streaming on NBCUniversal’s paid streaming service, Peacock. It will be the Terps’ fourth and final game only available on streaming.

Here’s what to know about how to watch and listen to the matchup.

The numbers

Maryland: 14-12, 6-9 Big Ten

Wisconsin: 17-9, 9-6 Big Ten

All-time series: Wisconsin leads, 13-8

DraftKings Sportsbook line: Wisconsin -6.5, O/U 130

How to watch and listen

When: Tuesday, Feb. 20, 9 p.m. ET

Where: Kohl Center — Madison, Wis.

Streaming: Peacock — Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play), Stephen Bardo (analyst)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) / SiriusXM Channel 372 — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst)

