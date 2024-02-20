MM 2.20: Maryland cornerbacks coach Henry Baker leaving for Marshall

Maryland cornerbacks coach Henry Baker will leave the program to assume the same position at Marshall, according to a report by Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.

Baker’s exit, the first by a Maryland assistant this offseason, doesn’t come as a surprise after the program’s mid-January hiring of Aazaar Abdul-Rahim as its cornerbacks coach, co-defensive coordinator and associate head coach for defense. Abdul-Rahim previously worked with the Terps’ secondary from 2016-18 and will do so again in his second stint in College Park.

After working as the New York Giants’ assistant defensive backs coach, Baker arrived at Maryland in 2020 and helped oversee improvements within the team’s secondary. The Terps had the worst passing defense in the Big Ten when he arrived but have ranked in the middle of the pack each of the last two years.

Maryland had multiple cornerbacks drafted into the NFL during Baker’s tenure, most notably first-round pick Deonte Banks and fourth-rounder Jakorian Bennett, both of whom were drafted last April. Outgoing cornerbacks Tarheeb Still and Ja’Quan Sheppard have chances to be selected this year as well.

In other news

Colin McNamara previewed Maryland men’s basketball’s game at Wisconsin.

Maryland women’s basketball guard Jakia Brown-Turner was included on the Big Ten Player of the Week Honor Roll.

JBT is on the Big Ten POTW Honor Roll‼️



Career-high 32 points

12-17 FG

7 rebs

3 steals @JustJakiaa x #BuiltForIt pic.twitter.com/R7aJ2cCV4Y — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) February 19, 2024

Maryland football announced themes for its home games during the 2024 season, including its homecoming game on Oct. 19 against USC.