MM 2.2: Maryland gymnast Natalie Martin named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Testudo Times Staff
Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics.

By Drew Owens

Maryland gymnast Natalie Martin was named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.

The honor came after Martin led the Terps (2-1, 1-1 Big Ten) last weekend with a score of 9.825 on vault and 9.850 on beam in a loss to No. 17 Minnesota.

Martin has been a top performer for the Terps this season. Against Rutgers, she led the Terps on vault with a score of 9.850 and was a top-three scorer on beam (9.850) and floor (9.850). She ranks first in the Big Ten and eighth in the nation on beam, helping lift Maryland to a No. 21 national ranking.

The Terps will continue their season on Sunday when they take on Ohio State.

In other news

Ryan Alonardo provided takeaways from Maryland women’s basketball’s loss to No. 10 Indiana.

Former Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa scrambled for a touchdown in Thursday’s East-West Shrine Bowl. He was one of four Terps in Frisco, Texas, joining defensive backs Tarheeb Still and Ja’Quan Sheppard and offensive lineman Gottlieb Ayedze.

Maryland gymnastics announced the signings of incoming freshmen Maggie Murphy and Addie Hewitt.

Maryland golfer Nicha Kanpai is competing in the Asian Pacific Amateur Championships.

