Maryland men’s basketball at Wisconsin preview

Following a tough loss to Illinois — now ranked No. 12 in the country — Maryland men’s basketball returns to action Tuesday to take on Wisconsin.

In a relatively close game Saturday, neither Maryland nor Illinois led by more than seven points, although the Fighting Illini led for nearly the entire game. The Terps trailed by just one with less than three minutes remaining, but — as they have done all year — were not able to finish a close game.

Tuesday’s game will begin at 9 p.m. ET and stream exclusively on Peacock.

Wisconsin Badgers (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten)

Head coach Greg Gard has led the Badgers for the last nine seasons. In 2022, Gard guided Wisconsin to a Big Ten regular-season title — the team’s second in the last three seasons — and was named Big Ten Coach of the Year. The Badgers have also appeared in the NCAA Tournament in six out of Gard’s eight seasons at the helm.

This season, the Badgers are fifth in the Big Ten standings, but have struggled recently, losing five of their last six games.

Players to watch

AJ Storr, sophomore guard, 6-foot-7, No. 2 — Storr transferred from St. John’s after being named to the All-Big East freshman team and has instantly become the Badgers’ primary scoring option. He leads the team in scoring with 16.5 points per game, shooting 43.6% from the field and 31.1% from three.

He’s also averaging 3.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game.

Steven Crowl, junior forward, 7-foot, No. 22 — Crowl is one of the best centers in the Big Ten, averaging 11.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, which ranks sixth in the conference. He also ranks second on the team in assists per game (2.2) and shoots 45.9% from three.

Tyler Wahl, graduate forward, 6-foot-9, No. 5 — Wahl is Wisconsin’s most experienced player with 126 games played and 85 starts. This season, he is averaging 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

Strength

Health. All five of Wisconsin’s starters have yet to miss a game, and its top four bench players have missed a combined three games. Meanwhile, Maryland forward Jordan Geronimo’s status is unknown for Tuesday’s game, as he is dealing with lower-body and hand injuries.

Weakness

Rim protection. Despite Crowl being seven feet tall, Wisconsin is one of the worst teams in the Big Ten at protecting the paint. The Badgers rank last in the conference in blocked shots per game with 1.6, more than a block per game less than Nebraska, which ranks 13th.

Three things to watch

1. Maryland’s starting lineup. Head coach Kevin Willard has adjusted the Terps’ starting lineup in each of the last three games, rotating DeShawn Harris-Smith, Jahari Long, Mady Traore, Jamie Kaiser Jr. and Scott in and out of the lineup. Following the tough loss and with Geronimo’s availability up in the air, another shift could be in store.

2. Outside shooting. Maryland is the worst 3-point shooting team in the Big Ten, shooting 28.7% from deep this season. However, Wisconsin allows the highest 3-point percentage in the conference at 36.4%.

3. Two struggling teams. While Wisconsin has lost five of its last six games, Maryland has lost four of its last five. With both teams struggling, Tuesday presents an opportunity for a needed win.