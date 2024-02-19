MM 2.19: 4 Maryland women’s lacrosse players named to Tewaaraton Watch List

Four Maryland women’s lacrosse players were named to the 50-person Tewaaraton Watch List on Friday: goalie Emily Sterling, midfielder Shaylan Ahearn, defender Meghan Ball and attacker Eloise Clevinger.

The Tewaaraton Award is given annually to the top player in the country. Maryland was one of four schools to have four players named to the watch list.

A Terp has won the award in eight of the past 13 seasons.

Ball was named to the list for the fourth straight year, while Ahearn earned her second straight nomination.

Clevinger leads all Terps this year with 12 assists and Sterling has allowed just 10 goals in two games.

The watch list will be trimmed to 25 players in March and then to five finalists in May.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball fell to No. 14 Illinois on Saturday, 85-80. Andrew Chodes had the game story and Emmett Siegel shared his takeaways.

Legendary Maryland men’s basketball head coach Charles “Lefty” Driesell passed away Saturday at age 92.

Maryland women’s basketball cruised past Penn State, 77-62. Jack Parry wrote the game story and Ryan Alonardo provided takeaways.

No. 4 Maryland men’s lacrosse and No. 9 Terps women’s lacrosse both took down No. 5 Syracuse on Saturday. Max Schaeffer and Jordan Fine recapped each game, respectively.

Ben Messinger recapped Maryland baseball’s first series of the season, in which it took two of three games against Georgia Southern. The Terps dropped the series finale Saturday, 7-3.

Maryland softball lost four of its five games over the weekend, dropping its overall record to 3-7.

Maryland track and field had a successful weekend, with three Terps making historical marks.

BACK TO BACK WEEKS OF SCHOOL RECORDS FOR EA‼️



After breaking the 800m school record just a week ago, Eric breaks the 1000m school record in Annapolis! #KeepUp pic.twitter.com/mrtJ0I1cqQ — Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) February 16, 2024