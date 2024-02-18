Takeaways from Maryland women’s basketball’s win over Penn State

Maryland women’s basketball emerged victorious in its third straight game and improved to .500 in Big Ten play, beating Penn State, 77-62.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

Maryland found a recipe for success on defense

Maryland seemed to execute everything well on the defensive end of the court. And at times, it played to an elite degree. What made the performance so astounding was that it came against a team that managed to put up 112 points the last time the two programs faced off.

The Terps have been zone-oriented for the majority of the season, but a shift to man-to-man defense gave the Lady Lions a new look they weren’t prepared for. In the first quarter, Maryland held Penn State to just 6-for-15 shooting and 1-for-6 shooting from 3-point range.

“Just watching [the first Penn State game] back, I felt like we needed to be the more physically tougher team, and man was the way to go and be able to take away their [3-pointers] and their shooting percentage,” said Maryland head coach Brenda Frese.

The Lady Lions continuously implemented a number of high screens for their shooters, most notably Makenna Marisa. But the Terps’ versatility around the arc was evident, as they seamlessly switched without difficulty.

In fact, it seemed as though Penn State could only score on the few opportunities Maryland granted it. In the first half, 22 of Penn State’s 26 points came from either fast breaks, turnovers or second chances.

The contest served as one of Maryland’s best defensive performances of the season.

The game opened up in the third quarter

The Terps found themselves up by just two points at halftime, and didn’t have all that much going for them offensively. But the third quarter saw a distinct change in the pace of Maryland’s play and level of operation.

The separation came to fruition as Maryland got itself into the bonus just a mere three minutes into the frame. The driving abilities of Jakia Brown-Turner secured her six free throws alone. She ended up scoring 15 of the team’s 25 points in the quarter.

I think it was more of just a natural thing,” Brown-Turner said of her scoring explosion. “Doing whatever it takes ... whether it’s scoring, rebounding or just doing the things that I can do to help.”

As a team, the Terps shot 11 free throws compared to the Lady Lions’ four.

In addition, while the Terps were stout on defense for the entirety of the game, their energy took Penn State out of the game. In the third quarter alone, the Lady Lions committed eight of their 26 total giveaways and twice went through three-minute stretches without a single bucket.

Brown-Turner could spark a late Maryland push

It’s no longer a hot take to say that Brown-Turner is one of the three main stars on this Maryland team, and at times, she looks like the most impressive.

Sunday was one of those times.

“Obviously she’s been huge for us in the second half of the season, you know, finding her groove and getting back into shape,” guard Shyanne Sellers said of Brown-Turner’s play.

Brown-Turner shattered her previous career high of 25 points, notching 32 points on 12-for-17 shooting to go along with seven rebounds. She is able to fit in seamlessly regardless of the lineup the Terps field. More than capable of hitting corner 3-pointers, she can quickly assume a perimeter role,

But she may be even more adept at operating in the post, which has been a pleasant surprise for a team without a dominant inside presence. On Sunday, she went 10-for-13 inside the arc.

Ultimately, Brown-Turner’s development as the season has drawn on has made Maryland look an entirely different squad; certainly not one that’s currently on the bubble of making the NCAA Tournament. When she’s firing on all cylinders, it opens up countless lanes for the other players on the court.

“Definitely a game that I’ll never forget for the rest of my life,” Brown-Turner said. “Senior day, career high, this is very special. And I’m very, very grateful to be back here … I’m at home.”