Maryland baseball clinches first series with 7-1 victory over Georgia Southern

Behind stellar pitching, Maryland baseball defeated Georgia Southern on Saturday, 7-1, to clinch a victory in the Terps’ first series of the season.

Logan Koester, a George Washington transfer, delivered four strong innings in his first start as a Terp, giving up just one run. Freshman Joey McMannis also impressed in his first Maryland appearance, pitching four scoreless innings and giving up just one hit.

Dartmouth transfer Trystan Sarcone closed the game for the Terps. Overall, Maryland’s pitching staff allowed just four hits.

Offensively, Maryland had its way with all eight of Georgia Southern’s pitchers. Mitchell Gross started but was pulled shortly after freshman Chris Hacopian hit a two-run blast to open the scoring.

In the top of fourth inning, Elijah Lambros hit an RBI double, driving in Eddie Hacopian to extend Maryland’s lead to three.

In the sixth inning, Jacob Orr drew a walk with the bases loaded to bring in Keister.

Later, in the eighth, Eddie Hacopian doubled to left-center and advanced to third on a passed ball. Lambros then brought Hacopian in from third with a sacrifice bunt.

To add insult to injury, Alex Colarco hit a moonshot in the top of the ninth for his first home run as a Terp.

Three things to know

1. Hacopian magic. Maryland received strong performances from both Chris and Eddie Hacopian. Eddie Hacopian went 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Chris Hacopian hit his first collegiate home run.

2. Colarco’s first homer. Northwestern transfer Alex Colarco hit his first home run as a Terp in his final at-bat of the day.

3. McMannis impressed. Freshman reliever Joey McMannis made his first appearance for the Terps and gave Maryland impactful innings out of the bullpen.