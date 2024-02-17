Legendary Maryland basketball coach Lefty Driesell dies at 92

Legendary Maryland men’s basketball head coach Charles “Lefty” Driesell passed away Saturday at age 92, his family announced.

Driesell, who was known for his boisterous personality, coached Division I basketball for 41 years. One of the most successful coaches in college basketball history, Driesell’s 786 career Division I victories were the fourth-most ever when he retired in 2003 and are currently tied for 15th all-time. He was the only coach to win at least 100 games at four separate schools.

Dreisell spent 17 seasons at Maryland (1969–1986) and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018. During his tenure, he helped elevate the program to national prominence, leading the Terps to an NIT championship in 1972, eight NCAA Tournaments — including two Elite Eight appearances — and the 1984 ACC Tournament championship. His 348 wins with the program rank second only to Gary Williams.

“Lefty will always be remembered as one of the legends of the game,” Williams said. “His personality, the teams he coached, all of those things, created an aura around Lefty that very few coaches ever had.”

On Oct. 15, 1971, Driesell introduced “Midnight Madness,” the first tradition of its kind, which saw nearly 1,000 Maryland students run a mile around the track of Byrd Stadium. The tradition has lasted to this day, now known as the Midnight Mile.

Driesell also worked as Maryland’s assistant athletic director from 1986-88 before taking over as head coach at James Madison. He also coached at Davidson, where he began his college head coaching career, and Georgia State.

“Lefty Driesell was a transcendent figure in college basketball and the man who put Maryland basketball on the map ... We are saddened to hear of his passing and send our condolences to his entire family and community of friends,” Maryland athletic director Damon Evans said in a release. “His memory will be forever etched in Maryland basketball history.”

Said current Maryland head coach Kevin Willard: “Words cannot express all that Coach Driesell embodied and the impact he made on the game. Most importantly, however, was his commitment to his players and the depth of relationships he made with all those around him. Maryland and the college basketball world lost one of its monumental figures today.”

On Jan. 21 of this year, during halftime of the Terps’ matchup against Michigan State, Driesell was honored at XFINITY Center, where his son, Chuck, spoke on his behalf.

“Maryland gave my father a platform to do what he does best, and that is to build basketball programs and create excitement,” Chuck Driesell said.

“From starting Midnight Madness to nationally-televised games with sold-out Cole Field House crowds, Lefty did it all,” he continued. “... I know my father’s watching, so dad, this victory sign is for you.”

There will be a moment of silence prior to Saturday’s game between Maryland and Illinois, the team announced. As well, the Terps will wear throwback uniforms from the Driesell era.