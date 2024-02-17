Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs No. 14 Illinois

Maryland men’s basketball looks to sweep the season series against No. 14 Illinois.

This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please be respectful.

Catch up before the game

Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 14 Illinois preview

Maryland men’s basketball comes alive in second half to down Iowa, 78-66

Takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s win over Iowa

Testudo Talk Podcast: What to make of Maryland’s season so far; Illinois preview