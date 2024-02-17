How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 14 Illinois

Maryland men’s basketball welcomes No. 14 Illinois to College Park on Saturday just three days after a 78-66 win over Iowa. The Terps beat the Fighting Illini in their first matchup on Jan. 14, but Illinois has won six of its eight games since then.

Here’s how to watch and listen to Saturday’s game.

The numbers

Maryland: 14-11, 6-8 Big Ten

Illinois: 18-6, 9-4 Big Ten

All-time series: Maryland leads, 15-7

DraftKings Sportsbook line: Illinois -2, O/U 139.5

How to watch and listen

When: Saturday, Feb. 17, 5:30 p.m. ET

Where: XFINITY Center –- College Park, Md

TV: FOX – Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) / SiriusXM Channel 372 — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst), Walt Williams (analyst)

Streaming: Fox Sports

