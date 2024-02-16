Fresh off a second conference win, Maryland wrestling shifts its focus to Rutgers

By Brinkley Smith

By pulling out a win against Michigan State, Maryland wrestling (4-6) ended its four-match losing streak. However, the Terps face a difficult opponent in their next dual, one they’ve struggled with in recent seasons: No. 14 Rutgers (10-5).

Last season, the Terps hosted the Scarlet Knights and were dominated in a 28-7 loss. Maryland hasn’t beat Rutgers since the 2013-2014 season and is 4-11 all-time against the Scarlet Knights, averaging only 14 points per match.

This season, Maryland has had its challenges as it’s adjusted to a new lineup, particularly in the 125-pound and 165-pound weight classes. Braxton Brown moved from 125 pounds to 133, leaving Tommy Capul as Maryland’s 125-pound starter.

“Having this opportunity has pushed me to do everything I can for the benefit of the team,” said Capul.

Similarly, due to an injury at 165, freshman AJ Rodrigues stepped in as the team’s usual starter. “Being able to get into the starting lineup this early into my college career will only help me in the future,” he said.

Although their record is understated, the Terps have continued to build this season. For the first time since joining the Big Ten, they picked up two conference wins in a single season, beating Northwestern and Michigan State.

With several Terps ranked in the recently-released NCAA coaches’ rankings, it isn’t far-fetched to say the Terps could come out on top against the Scarlet Knights. Pulling off an upset would be monumental for the team’s mentality and, as Capul put it: “solidify us as one of the top teams in the country and validate all the hard work and effort thus far.”

After taking on Rutgers, the Terps will close the regular season at home on Friday, Feb. 23 against Drexel.