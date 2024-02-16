MM 2.16: Wierman, Zappitello named to Tewaaraton Watch List

By Drew Owens

Two Maryland men’s lacrosse players were named to the Tewaaraton Watch List on Thursday: defenseman Ajax Zappitello and faceoff specialist Luke Wierman.

This is the second straight year in which Wierman and Zappitello were named to the list.

Wierman has gotten off to a great start this season, winning 30 of 46 of his faceoffs, including 13 of 17 this past Saturday against Loyola (Md.). On Feb. 3, he passed Andy Claxton’s program record of 648 faceoff wins, which stood for over three decades. Wierman leads the team in ground balls so far this season with 17.

Zappitello has repeatedly proven why he is one of the best in the game at his position. In just two games, he has scored a goal, caused three turnovers, scooped three ground balls and held Loyola attackman Evan James to zero points — he scored nine the week before.

The Tewaaraton Award honors the top male and female college lacrosse players in the United States. Five men and women will be announced as finalists in May.

Maryland’s last winner of the award was Logan Wisnauskas, who received the honor in 2022.

In other news

Andrew Chodes provided takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s win over Iowa.

Maryland baseball begins its season Friday night at Georgia Southern. Check out Ben Messinger’s preview of the Terps as they embark on their first campaign under Matt Swope.

New year, new threads



Maryland volleyball had its Big Ten opponents for the 2024 season released, including newcomers UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington. The Terps will play Michigan State, Penn State and Rutgers both home and away.

Six Maryland wrestlers were included in the most recent NCAA coaches’ rankings.