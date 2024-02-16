No. 4 Maryland men’s lacrosse at No. 5 Syracuse preview

By Max Schaeffer

Maryland men’s lacrosse is rolling heading into the third weekend of the 2024 season, where it will meet its toughest test of the young season in the form of No. 5 Syracuse.

A double-overtime escape against Richmond and domination of Loyola (Md.) have the Terps sitting at 2-0 and on an upward trajectory, positioning themselves as a favorite in the Big Ten. A win against a previously undefeated Syracuse team would truly solidify them as a team to beat in the national conversation.

Saturday’s game will broadcast nationally on ESPNU and begin at 6 p.m.

Syracuse Orange (3-0, 0-0 ACC)

Head coach Gary Gait has his Syracuse team unscathed through three games. The Orange faced three opponents within six days and beat them all comfortably, with an average margin of victory of over 11 goals.

Similarly to Maryland, they enter Saturday’s game looking for a statement win.

Players to watch

Joey Spallina, sophomore attackman, No. 22 — Spallina is not just a player to watch in this game, he is one of the top players to watch across college lacrosse. The No. 1 player in the class of 2022, Spallina is a true star.

Known for his flashy stick work, particularly behind-the-back passes and finishes, Spallina was the 2023 ACC Freshman of the Year and an honorable mention USILA All-American last season. He is showing no signs of a sophomore slump, averaging more than eight points per game. The matchup between him and Terps defenseman Ajax Zappitello will be appointment television.

Jake Stevens, graduate midfielder, No. 14 — Syracuse’s biggest portal addition this offseason was Stevens, who came from Princeton. The midfielder was named to the Tewaaraton Award watch list as a do-it-all player known for phenomenal wing play on faceoffs. Stevens is second only to faceoff specialist Mason Kohn in ground balls for Syracuse and has racked up five goals as well.

Owen Hiltz, junior attackman, No. 77 — Spallina might get most of the headlines, but he is not the only dynamic threat on the Orange. Hiltz had a stellar freshman year and has since overcome some injury woes to return to form as a productive threat.

Averaging five points per game early in the season, the Canadian has made himself a threat to both score and facilitate for his teammates. He is second to Spallina in both points and assists on the team.

Strength

Offense. Syracuse’s offensive output early in the season has been prolific, to say the least. Its 18 goals per contest puts it third in the nation, having played at least one more game than most teams. Despite the Orange’s star power, their offense is centered around ball movement, leading the nation with 13.67 total assists per game.

Weakness

Schedule. While Syracuse has dominated all three of its games thus far, none of their previous opponents are currently ranked in either the media or coaches polls. Its best victory is an 18-10 triumph over Colgate, which is 2-1 with an impressive win over Penn State. Neither Manhattan nor Vermont, their other two opponents, have won yet this season.

Both of Maryland’s prior opponents are ranked.

Three things to watch

1. Maryland’s streak. The Terps have won five straight matchups against Syracuse, including a 15-12 victory last season. The Orange’s last win over Maryland came in 2009.

2. Faceoff battle. Maryland faceoff specialist Luke Wierman dominated the Orange last year, winning over 75% of the draws. Syracuse made its faceoff issues a priority this offseason and brought in Kohn, a Tufts transfer currently leading all players who’ve played multiple games with a faceoff win rate of 77%.

“[Kohn] has been outstanding,” Maryland head coach John Tillman said. “Not only is he winning faceoffs, he’s creating transition, he has scored.”

3. Can Maryland’s defense replicate their success? Maryland’s defense and goalie Logan McNaney put together an impressive performance against Loyola this past weekend, entirely shutting down the Greyhounds.

“Syracuse is a phenomenal team top to bottom, a lot of talent, so we’re going to have to be prepared,” defensive midfielder Nick Redd said. “It really comes down to: Are we doing our basics right? Are we following the game plan coach is putting out there? If we do those things we should be doing well.”