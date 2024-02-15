MM 12.15: Maryland football earns second class of 2025 commitment

Maryland football earned a commitment Tuesday from three-star offensive tackle Kahlil Stewart, the Terps’ second pledge in the 2025 class. Maryland’s first commit in the class was four-star cornerback Jett White.

An attendee of St. Joseph’s Prep School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Stewart is ranked as the No. 53 interior offensive lineman in his class by the 247Sports Composite.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds, he fielded offers from Boston College, Duke, Kentucky and Penn State, among others.

He spent two years at Roman Catholic High School before transferring to St. Joseph’s, where he was a second-team Class 6A All-State selection this past season.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball defeated Iowa, 78-66.

Ben Messinger previewed Maryland baseball’s upcoming season.

Local rapper Mawty Maw joined the Under the Shell Podcast.

Maryland baseball was voted third in the Big Ten preseason poll, while junior catcher Alex Calarco, senior second baseman Sam Hojnar and freshman third baseman Chris Hacopian were named players to watch.

Iowa Tops #B1G Baseball Preseason Poll https://t.co/ToGIEI317H — Big Ten Baseball (@B1Gbaseball) February 14, 2024

Maryland women’s soccer announced its spring schedule.