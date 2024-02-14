Maryland men’s basketball comes alive in second half to down Iowa, 78-66

Midway through the second half, it looked like Maryland men’s basketball was doomed for a fourth straight loss. Trailing Iowa by 10, the Terps were playing with a distinct lack of energy.

But Maryland quickly reversed its fortunes, chipping away at its deficit by attacking the basket. Before long, the game was tied, and just seconds later the Terps were in the lead.

Maryland ultimately outscored the Hawkeyes by 18 in the second half and marched to a 78-66 win Wednesday in College Park.

The effort was led by guards Jahmir Young and DeShawn Harris-Smith, as well as forward Julian Reese. Harris-Smith, a freshman, had a career-high 17 points, and Young was steady as always with a team-best 21 points. Reese, whose niftiness in the post was crucial in the second half, recorded 16 points and 13 rebounds.

For the second consecutive game, Maryland (14-11, 6-8 Big Ten) trotted out a different starting lineup. Last Saturday at Ohio State, Mady Traore and Jamie Kaiser Jr. filled the two spots usually occupied by Harris-Smith and Jordan Geronimo, but head coach Kevin Willard turned to Jahari Long and Traore on Wednesday. Entering Wednesday’s contest, the quintet had only shared the court for one minute all season.

The new lineup didn’t provide an immediate spark, as it took until the later stages of the game for the Terps to come together as a cohesive unit. After eight minutes of play, Maryland was just 3-for-12 from the field and had committed five turnovers. On the defensive end, Hawkeyes (14-10, 6-7) forward Payton Sandfort was torching the Terps from beyond the arc, making three of his first four attempts from distance.

With 4:45 left in the first half, Geronimo, who missed the team’s last game and was playing Wednesday with a taped-up right hand, went up to contest a Sandfort three but landed awkwardly. He later headed to the locker room favoring his right knee and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

In the opening minutes of the second half, the injury bug bit Maryland again. Mady Traore went down on the baseline after a defensive possession, clutching his left knee. Willard and a trainer went over to check on him, but Traore — visibly in pain — was unable to walk off under his own power. He was carried by teammates to the bench and later the locker room, not to return to the game.

Willard was unable to provide updates on either Geronimo or Traore after the game.

The Terps trailed by seven at the half, 37-31, finding more consistency but failing to slow the Hawkeyes’ offense, which ended the night as the top-scoring unit in the Big Ten. Iowa shot an unremarkable 5-for-13 from three, but made its mark by scoring 14 points off the Terps’ eight first-half giveaways. Maryland, meanwhile, made just two of its 13 first-half 3-point attempts and didn’t shoot a free throw until under a minute remained in the period.

The Hawkeyes at one point extended their lead to double-digits, but the Terps wisely halted their attempts to shoot from outside and attacking the paint with ferocity. Whether it be dribble-drives by Young or Harris-Smith or post touches for Reese, they found success as Iowa began to cool off. Maryland tied the score with seven and a half minutes left and took the lead shortly after, playing with a newfound sense of energy and ball security.

Eventually, Maryland’s lead grew from slim to substantial, and it never took its foot off the gas.

Three things to know

1. More lineup changes. The Terps had a different starting lineup for their second consecutive game, swapping Kaiser for Long and keeping Traore in the mix. Long and Traore combined for just two points in 22 minutes, although Traore left the game early.

2. Second-half turnaround. Maryland finished the game on a 34-12 run, having its way with Iowa’s usually leaky defense. The Terps didn’t attempt a three in the final 11:09 of the contest, instead opting to center its offense around the rim.

3. Losing streak snapped. After three straight losses, it looked like Maryland’s season was cratering. They still has a long way to go in terms of bettering their standing in the postseason picture, but the Terps showed resilience on Wednesday.