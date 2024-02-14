 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. Iowa

Here’s how to watch, listen to and stream Wednesday’s matchup.

By Testudo Times Staff
/ new
Maryland v Iowa Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images

After a road loss to Ohio State, Maryland men’s basketball is back home to host Iowa.

Here’s how to watch, listen to and stream Wednesday’s matchup.

The numbers

Maryland: 13-11, 5-8 Big Ten

Iowa: 14-10, 6-7 Big Ten

All-time series: Series tied, 8-8

DraftKings Sportsbook line: Maryland -4, O/U 143.5

How to watch and listen

When: Wednesday, Feb. 14, 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: XFINITY Center — College Park, Maryland

TV: Big Ten Network — Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Stephen Bardo (analyst)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) / SiriusXM Channel 388 — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst), Walt Williams (analyst)

Streaming: Fox Sports

Catch up before the game

Maryland men’s basketball vs. Iowa preview

Late-game lapses continue to haunt Maryland men’s basketball

Missed free throws cost Maryland men’s basketball in double-overtime defeat at Ohio State

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Next Up In Maryland Football

Loading comments...