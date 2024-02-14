How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. Iowa

After a road loss to Ohio State, Maryland men’s basketball is back home to host Iowa.
Here’s how to watch, listen to and stream Wednesday’s matchup.
The numbers
Maryland: 13-11, 5-8 Big Ten
Iowa: 14-10, 6-7 Big Ten
All-time series: Series tied, 8-8
DraftKings Sportsbook line: Maryland -4, O/U 143.5
How to watch and listen
When: Wednesday, Feb. 14, 8:30 p.m. ET
Where: XFINITY Center — College Park, Maryland
TV: Big Ten Network — Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Stephen Bardo (analyst)
Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) / SiriusXM Channel 388 — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst), Walt Williams (analyst)
Streaming: Fox Sports
Catch up before the game
Maryland men’s basketball vs. Iowa preview
Late-game lapses continue to haunt Maryland men’s basketball
Missed free throws cost Maryland men’s basketball in double-overtime defeat at Ohio State
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Loading comments...