MM 2.14: 4 Maryland football players invited to NFL scouting combine

Maryland will be well represented when executives, scouts and coaches descend upon Indianapolis for the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine later this month. Safety Beau Brade, cornerback Tarheeb Still and offensive linemen Delmar Glaze and Gottlieb Ayedze were invited to the most prominent showcase of the pre-draft process.

The Terps’ four invitees represent the fifth-most among Big Ten schools and brings Maryland’s two-year total to 11 combine invitees.

According to NFL Mock Draft Database, which compiles mock drafts and prospect rankings, Brade has the highest grade among Terps in this year’s draft class. He’s projected to be a fourth-round pick, with Glaze not far behind in the fifth round. Ayedze and Still, as well as quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and defensive back Ja’Quan Sheppard — who weren’t invited to the combine — have late-round grades.

Brade led Maryland in tackles (75 total, 48 solo) for the second consecutive season and added six pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble. Still earned second-team all-conference honors after hauling in five interceptions — the sixth-most in the nation.

Glaze was Maryland’s starting left tackle this past season and earned the second-best Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade among Big Ten tackles and the fourth-best mark nationally. Ayedze battled injury early in the season but started the final 10 games at right tackle, finishing with the sixth-highest PFF pass-blocking grade among Big Ten tackles.

The combine begins on Feb. 29. Defensive backs will partake in on-field workouts on March 1 and offensive linemen will do so on March 3.

In other news

Colin McNamara previewed Maryland men’s basketball’s upcoming game against Iowa.

Maryland football earned a commitment from three-star class of 2025 offensive tackle Kahlil Stewart.

Three-star offensive tackle Kahlil Stewart commits to Maryland football, becoming the Terps' second pledge in the 2025 class.



The Philadelphia native (St. Joseph's Prep School) is ranked as the No. 53 interior offensive lineman in his class, per the 247Sports Composite. https://t.co/ELZfgfBjY9 — Andrew Chodes (@AndrewChodes_) February 14, 2024

Maryland men’s lacrosse had two players selected to the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association’s Division I Team of the Week: goalie Logan McNaney and defenseman Ajax Zappitello.

Congratulations to this week's USILA/Blatant Lacrosse Teams of the Week (Week of Feb. 12)! pic.twitter.com/tIFVl1dwFT — USILA (@USILA_Lax) February 13, 2024

Six Maryland wrestlers were ranked this week, once again led by Jaxon Smith, who was ranked as the No. 3 197-pounder in the nation by FloWrestling.

New rankings heading into our final Big Ten match. Several Terps continue to climb! #TurtlePower x #TFIN pic.twitter.com/kM70y3gRLG — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) February 13, 2024

Maryland men’s soccer released its six-match spring schedule.

Maryland field hockey released its spring schedule, which features five events.